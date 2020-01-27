|
|
Elizabeth C. Wong
June 16, 1934 - January 16, 2020Elizabeth (Liz) Chong Wong, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on January 16, 2020, in San Francisco. She was 85.
She is survived by Han Soon (Jimmy) Wong, her husband of 64 years; their three children and five grandchildren; her sister; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives. Many have fond memories of Liz's love of family and friends, hosting holiday gatherings, traveling, dancing, and playing tennis.
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Old Saint Mary's Cathedral & Chinese Mission (www.oldsaintmarys.org) or Alzheimer's Disease Research (BrightFocus<" + 'img' + " src='" + adImpUrl + "' style='width:1px; height:1px; display:inline; margin:0px; padding:0px' />");
}());
.org/alzheimers" target="_new" rel="nofollow">www..org/alzheimers).
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020