Ella Mae Keenan
August 11, 1927 - November 6, 2019On November 6, 2019, heaven gained an angel. Ella Mae Keenan (nee Lanthier) was born in San Francisco on August 11, 1927, to Burt and Marion Lanthier. Ellie was raised in Bernal Heights with her two brothers Burt (deceased) and John Lanthier (deceased). She graduated from Balboa High school. Ellie married Leo Keenan (deceased) and had three beautiful daughters Marion Kullberg, Denise Baker, Kelly Trueb. After raising her children Ellie started her career, working in the athletic department at SF State for 20 plus years, her memories from this time in her life are held close to her heart. She lives on through her daughters, their husbands Gordon Kullberg (deceased), Rob Baker and Rick Trueb, her wonderful grandchildren Michele (Shawn), Mark, James, Joey (Alexis), Ricky (Kelly), Max and Jake, and her great-grandchildren, Michael, Rebecca, Nicholas, Danny, Gianna, Brad, Amanda, Reagan, Mackenzie, and Cal Jackson. Ellie had a special bond with all of them. She knew how to make each and every one of them feel like they were the most important person in the world. Her tight-knit group of friends
kept her young, they enjoyed spending time together, whether it was laughing over a glass of wine or going out to dinner and show. She truly valued all the relationships in her life. Ellie lived life to the fullest, accepting every single dinner invitation even if it meant she was out seven nights in a row. Her bright blue eyes lit up every room she entered and her smile warmed all hearts. Although she physically left us, her spirit and love for all of us continues.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church, 1721 Hillside Dr, Burlingame, CA 94010. November 26th at 11:00 AM. Reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in the name of Ella Mae Keenan to Junipero Serra High School, 451 W. 20th Ave., San Mateo, CA 94403
