Ellen Dale Coleman Departed peacefully and in the company of her sister on February 23 in Scottsdale, Arizona. Ellen was a free spirit who lived life with an unbridled sense of wonder and adventure until the very end. Her sunny lighthearted outlook belied a steely resilience that allowed her to thrive in the face of great personal loss. From an early age, Ellen displayed remarkable artistic talent. She obtained a Master's in Fine Art, Painting from the Academy of Art, San Francisco and worked on a Masters in Contemporary Art at Sotheby's Institute of Art in New York. She was committed to the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art. In addition to her passion for art, Ellen loved travel, animals, the natural world and her many friends. Her life took her from her birthplace of Winston-Salem, North Carolina to Miami, Florida, Aspen, Colorado and finally to her longtime home of San Francisco, California. Along the way, she went to Captain's School in Hilton Head, South Carolina and became an accomplished sailor, and traveled to nearly every corner of the world. Ellen was predeceased by her parents and by her husbands, Edward Coleman and Ralph Ungermann. She is survived by Debbie Cameron and Ron Solomon, Mark and Belinda Wilkerson and Samantha and Will Chambers. If desired, a donation in Ellen's memory may be made to San Francisco Museum of Modern Art. A private memorial will be held.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 17, 2019