Ellen St. Sure


1929 - 2019
Ellen St. Sure

Birth: Jan. 11, 1929. Death: July 8th, 2019

Ellen St. Sure was born in Oakland, California, graduated from Bennington College, served as the editor of the Hudson Review, raised a family and worked as a journalist for the Jerusalem Post in Israel, before returning to the San Francisco Bay area with her three children, obtaining a PhD in English Literature from the University of California, Berkeley, and later becoming an adjunct professor of English there and at Stanford University.
For the past two decades Ellen was the resident archivist of the town of Brewster, Massachusetts, where she avidly performed historical research and produced numerous manuscripts and presentations, including a book and exhibition of paintings by the 19th century itinerant portrait artist Giddings H. Ballou.
Her broad range of creative interests included working in her unique and lovely garden and cultivating powerful relationships with her family and those she loved dearly, generously supporting and encouraging them to pursue their dreams.
She is survived by three children, Dor, Noa, and Pico, seven grandchildren, Caleb, Allegra, Zeno, Pico, Tyler, Jonah, and Milo, and one remarkably great grandchild, Levi. She was the daughter of Elizabeth St. Sure (Bliss) and J. Paul St. Sure. The family may be contacted by emailing to [email protected]

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on July 14, 2019
