Ellen Stern
Ellen Stern
Jun 3, 1924 - Oct. 9, 2020
Ellen (Heyman) Stern passed away surrounded by loving family. She was born in Cologne, Germany. At age 15 Ellen escaped Nazi persecution with her parents and fled to Shanghai. There she married Kurt Stern (now deceased) and cultivated a large group of life long friends. They immigrated to San Francisco in 1949 where they raised two daughters, Vivian Turner (Tim) and Joyce Polonsky (Richard). She loved her grandchildren Scott (Meagan), Grant and Sheree (Jeremy) and great granddaughter Addison. She will be greatly missed by us all. Contributions to any Jewish organization will be appreciated.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
