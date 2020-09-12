Elmo FaticaJune 4, 1931 - September 10, 2020Elmo was born in Frontone, Province of Pesaro and Urbino, Italy (Marche Region). In 1954, he immigrated to Toronto, Canada. He then returned to Italy for a visit in 1957 and married the love of his life, Basilia, in 1958. Shortly after, they moved back to Canada. In 1961, he moved his family to San Francisco, where he began working for the Golden Gate Disposal Company for 25 years. He enjoyed going to the Marche Club of San Francisco and the Peninsula Italian American Social Club of San Mateo for their dinner dances, where he loved dancing with his wife.Family was everything to him. He leaves behind his loving wife, Basilia, of over 62 years; his son, Enzo; his daughter, Rosetta Geniali (James); his 4 grandchildren: Anthony (Lisa) and David (Sheena) Geniali, Marco and Dante Fatica; and his great granddaughter, Giada Geniali. He also leaves behind his sister, Enza Giuliacci. He will be reunited with his parents, Marco and Felice, as well as his brothers, Alipio and Bruno.Family and friends are invited Wednesday, September 16th, for a viewing at 10:30am-11:30am, followed by a rosary and a funeral mass at Our Lady of Angels Church (parking lot), 1721 Hillside Drive, Burlingame, CA. Interment at the Italian Cemetery, Colma, CA.