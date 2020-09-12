1/1
Elmo Fatica
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elmo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elmo Fatica
June 4, 1931 - September 10, 2020
Elmo was born in Frontone, Province of Pesaro and Urbino, Italy (Marche Region). In 1954, he immigrated to Toronto, Canada. He then returned to Italy for a visit in 1957 and married the love of his life, Basilia, in 1958. Shortly after, they moved back to Canada. In 1961, he moved his family to San Francisco, where he began working for the Golden Gate Disposal Company for 25 years. He enjoyed going to the Marche Club of San Francisco and the Peninsula Italian American Social Club of San Mateo for their dinner dances, where he loved dancing with his wife.
Family was everything to him. He leaves behind his loving wife, Basilia, of over 62 years; his son, Enzo; his daughter, Rosetta Geniali (James); his 4 grandchildren: Anthony (Lisa) and David (Sheena) Geniali, Marco and Dante Fatica; and his great granddaughter, Giada Geniali. He also leaves behind his sister, Enza Giuliacci. He will be reunited with his parents, Marco and Felice, as well as his brothers, Alipio and Bruno.
Family and friends are invited Wednesday, September 16th, for a viewing at 10:30am-11:30am, followed by a rosary and a funeral mass at Our Lady of Angels Church (parking lot), 1721 Hillside Drive, Burlingame, CA. Interment at the Italian Cemetery, Colma, CA.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Rosary
Our Lady of Angels Church (parking lot)
Send Flowers
SEP
16
Viewing
10:30 - 11:30 AM
Our Lady of Angels Church (parking lot)
Send Flowers
SEP
16
Funeral Mass
Our Lady of Angels Church (parking lot)
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Crosby-N. Gray & Co. - FD-96
2 Park Road
Burlingame, CA 94010
650-342-6617
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Crosby-N. Gray & Co. - FD-96

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved