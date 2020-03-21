Home

Elnolan Ulreich

Elnolan Ulreich Obituary
Elnolan Ulreich

June 28 1926 - March 18 2020

Elnolan Ulreich was born June 28, 1926 in McComb Mississippi, to Andrew and Ora Gutter.
She worked in law enforcement and her passions were people and traveling.

Ellie left this life on March 18, 2020, in the morning (after the seventh hour).
Ellie is survived by her husband Robert Ulreich; her daughter Barbara Smith Cortrel; her her Grandson Malik Majid and his wife Jenna Majid; their children Aziz, Safirah, Zaahirah, and Tariq; and Aziz's son and Ellie's great-great-Grandson Zayd.
May we all be blessed to see her again.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 22, 2020
