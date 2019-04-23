Home

Eloise Nava-Feccia made her journey home on Thursday April 11, 2019, while surrounded by her children. She was preceded home by her husband Daniel John Feccia. Loisa was a true San Francisco native, always craving the cool breeze and wet fog on her face. She was a proud employee of Ma Bell/Pac Bell for more than 35 years, where co-workers became friends and life-long family. Loisa is survived by her children; Joseph, Danielle (JJ) and Mary (Jason), along with granddaughter Triana. She was the Matriarch of the Nava-Cavero family, leaving behind several beloved nieces and nephews. Services will be held Thursday May 2, 2019 at 9:00 am @ Fry Memorial Chapel (550 South Central Ave, Tracy); followed by Mass @ St Bernard's Catholic Church (163 W. Eaton Ave, Tracy); and Reception @ Windmill Ridge Winery (8350 W. Linne Rd, Tracy Ca).
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Apr. 24 to Apr. 29, 2019
