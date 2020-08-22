ELOISE S. RAUSCHER
Oct 15, 1924-Aug 13, 2020
Eloise passed away peacefully on August 13th from natural causes. She was 95 years old. She was born in SF and graduated from Polytechnic High School in 1942. She studied at Mills College in Oakland and the SF Art Institute. She married Eugene Rauscher in 1948 and worked at the Star Bakery that they owned in SF prior to moving to Belvedere in 1953. She was a long-time resident of Belvedere and was married to Eugene for 58 years. She was an accomplished painter and sculptor in Marin. She served on many Boards of the Marin Art Guild, Art Director of the Belvedere-Tiburon Landmark Society, and President of the Marin Society of Artists. She was an active member of the Audubon Society. She often volunteered by teaching the blind to paint. She loved to do mixed media paintings even up to the age of 95. She was an avid tennis player at the BTC, sailor on the Belvedere Lagoon, and member of the SF Yacht Club. She loved camping in Yosemite. An avid 49er fan. She liked going on trips to Poipu Beach, Kauai. She loved the annual 4th of July parties with the relatives and friends. She loved pets of any kind. Since Eugene passed away in 2007, she is survived by her son Mark Rauscher, daughter Michele Begley, son-in-law Richard, and grandson Michael. She will be missed. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Richardson Bay Audubon Center, richardsonbay.audubon.org
.