Elsa Bernardini Dell'Angelica Elsa Bernardini Dell'Angelica passed away peacefully on March 26, 2019.

She was born in Massa Macinaia Lucca on July 29, 1930 to Giuseppe and Neli Bernardini. She settled in San Francisco where she met the love of her life Sergio. They were married for 46 years until his passing. Elsa was the proud mother of Linda and Steven (Wendy). Nonna to Nicole and Nina. Sister to Diano (d) and Emilio Bernardini. Sister in law to Ginetta and Giovanni (d) Magoncelli, Annie (d) and Angela Bernardini, Osvaldo and Lea Dell'Angelica. Zia to Diana James Nancy Danny Bernardini, Josephine and Antonio Magoncelli, Diane and Cristina Dell'Angelica.

The family will like to thank Josie Davis, The Memory Care Director at Alma Via of San Francisco and the extraordinary caregivers in "The Gardens".

All are invited to attend a Rosary on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 10:30am and celebrate a Funeral Mass at 11:00am at St. Thomas More Church, 1300 Junipero Serra Blvd., SF.



In lieu of flowers the family requests donations made to: Alma Via of San Francisco One Brotherhood Way SF 94132 Attn: Josie Davis Memory Care Director/ Elsa Dell'Angelica Memorial Fund.





