BORGONOVO, Elsie - In San Francisco on February 11, 2019. Born November 7, 1931, San Francisco and raised in Colma, California. Loving wife of the late Oscar Borgonovo. Devoted mother of David and Robert Borgonovo. A cherished grandmother of Amanda and Heide Borgonovo. An adored mother-in-law of Sylvia Borgonovo. She will be missed by family members and friends. Elsie was a terrific housewife and cook who loved the movies, Wheel of Fortune and the Giants. Buster Posey has lost a hugh fan. We would like everyone to remember her artistic creativity, loving heart and warm smile. Elsie requested a cremation followed by a scattering of ashes at sea and no services. Donations can be made to St. Judes and Easterseals.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 24, 2019
