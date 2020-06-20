Elsie Chong
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Elsie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elsie Chong
1926-2020
Elsie Chong (born Elsie Helen Dong/Shue Lun) passed away peacefully in her sleep on June 9th in the comfort of her own home. She was 93. Born & raised in San Francisco's Chinatown, she was the final survivor, outlasting her 4 brothers Paul, John, Thomas, & Robert. Her husband Walter passed in 2017. She was devotedly cared for by her son Dexter & is also survived by her daughter Donna. She will be missed.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved