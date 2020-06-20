Elsie Chong
1926-2020
Elsie Chong (born Elsie Helen Dong/Shue Lun) passed away peacefully in her sleep on June 9th in the comfort of her own home. She was 93. Born & raised in San Francisco's Chinatown, she was the final survivor, outlasting her 4 brothers Paul, John, Thomas, & Robert. Her husband Walter passed in 2017. She was devotedly cared for by her son Dexter & is also survived by her daughter Donna. She will be missed.
1926-2020
Elsie Chong (born Elsie Helen Dong/Shue Lun) passed away peacefully in her sleep on June 9th in the comfort of her own home. She was 93. Born & raised in San Francisco's Chinatown, she was the final survivor, outlasting her 4 brothers Paul, John, Thomas, & Robert. Her husband Walter passed in 2017. She was devotedly cared for by her son Dexter & is also survived by her daughter Donna. She will be missed.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.