Elsie Chong

Elsie Chong1926-2020Elsie Chong (born Elsie Helen Dong/Shue Lun) passed away peacefully in her sleep on June 9th in the comfort of her own home. She was 93. Born & raised in San Francisco's Chinatown, she was the final survivor, outlasting her 4 brothers Paul, John, Thomas, & Robert. Her husband Walter passed in 2017. She was devotedly cared for by her son Dexter & is also survived by her daughter Donna. She will be missed.