Elsie J. DurkinElsie J. Durkin. June 12, 1933 Oxnard, CA - February 28, 2019 Concord, CA
Loving wife of Gerald Durkin for 45 years. Beloved mother of Charles and Paul Lucero. Grandmother to Carlos, Michelle and Gabrielle Lucero. Deceased parents Joe and Jennie Matos. Siblings, Sylvia, Virginia, Joseph (Sonny), Isabel and Jeanette. Also survived by nieces and nephews.
Graduate of Mission High School 1951. Member of Ebbetts Pass Loyal Order of Moose, Young at Heart Social Club.
Family and friends are invited to attend the viewing from 3-9pm on Tuesday, March 5 with the Rosary at 7pm at Duggan's Serra Mortuary, 500 Westlake Ave. Daly City.
Funeral will be on Wednesday, March 6 2019 at 11am, at Holy Name of Jesus Church, 1560 40th Ave, San Francisco.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 4, 2019