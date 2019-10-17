|
|
Elsie Gallegos
August 3, 1922 - October 12, 2019On Saturday, October 12th, the Blue Angels were flying high over San Francisco, but a different group of Angels made a visit to the home of Elsie E. Gallegos and ferried her away from her son's arms, to her new home, thus ending her 97-year journey here on earth.
Elsie was born in Valparaiso, Chile, in 1922. She emigrated to the U.S. in 1929, with her grandmother, Carmen Woodville, her parents, Herbert and Alexandria Cuevas, and her brother, George Cuevas. The family settled in the Mission District of San Francisco, first renting a house on Hampshire St. and then buying a home on Alabama St.
Elsie attended Everett Junior High and graduated from Girls High School in 1940. She began work as a teletypist for Western Union. She met her future husband, Ado Gallegos, at a dance, and throughout their lives, they were often the first ones on the dance floor for any Big Band songs.
They were married at St. Charles Church, on November 16, 1943, while Ado was on leave from the Army. Upon his safe return from the war, they purchased a home in Bernal Heights, where they raised their three children, Carmen, George (Mike), and Philip.
Elsie was a devoted member of St. Kevin's Church, participating in nearly every parish event and activity, especially Wednesday night Bingo. She was an excellent speller, which made her a dynamite player at her favorite game, Scrabble. She had a life-long interest in holistic health and herbal medicine.
She was once described as someone who moved through life with an unassuming grace and elegance, a true lady. Her witty, kind and lighthearted manner made nearly everyone comfortable in her presence.
Her life goals were modest, yet no less important, to serve God with all her heart, to be a loving wife and loving mother to her children, creating a safe and nurturing home and instilling in them the values that she cherished, and to prove loyal to many friends, providing companionship and joy during good times and compassion and support during the bad.
Friends may visit on Tuesday, October 22nd from 5:00-9:00 PM with a Vigil Service to begin at 6:30 PM at DUGGAN'S SERRA MORTUARY, 500 Westlake Ave., Daly City. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, October 23rd, at 11:00 AM at St. Kevin's Church, 704 Cortland Ave., SF, followed by Committal Services at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations preferred to Martin de Porres House of Hospitality, http://martindeporres.org.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Oct. 20, 2019