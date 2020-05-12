Elise A. PollastriniElsie passed away on May 6, 2020.
Elsie was the third child of Poalina and Fiorentino Demergasso, born on July 27, 1920 in Colma, CA. She married the late Dino Pollastrini on July 4th, 1937.
Elsie was an accomplished artist in many venues. She received numerous awards for her paintings, baked goods, and sewing at the San Mateo County and California State fairs.
Elsie worked for Richards Gift Shop in South San Francisco for over 45 years. She also was a former Art Commissioner for the City of South San Francisco.
Elsie is survived by her son Richard and daughter-in-law, Cheryl, her three grandchildren, Anthony, Luciano, and Dino and three great-grandchildren, Lorenzo, Annetta and Anthony Junior Pollastrini.
Donations may be sent to the American Cancer Society. A private service was held for the immediate family.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from May 12 to May 13, 2020.