Elvira Lupita Perea May 29, 1937 ~ June 16, 2019 Elvira Lupita Perea Born on May 29, 1937, called by God on June 16, 2019. She passed away peacefully in the home she helped build, surrounded by the family she adored. Lupita was raised in San Francisco on Potrero Hill. She graduated from Presentation High School in 1955. As a young woman she enjoyed work but her greatest wish was to have children and build a family. She dedicated her life to raise her two children. She was a member of the St. Vincent De Paul Society of St. Teresa of Avila Parish. She was patient and kind with everyone she met.

Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt. Married to her only love Epic for 62 incredible years. Mother of Daniel (Maribel) and Rita (Marvin) in who she took so much pride. Grandmother of Daniel, Karina, Michael, Daniel, Elci and David,who all brought her immeasurable joy.

Loving sister of Henry, Fred, Juana, Mary, Jessie, David and Frances. She enjoyed music, animals, dining out and movies with her husband. Mom we love you and thank you for making our lives so full of love and happiness. We will carry you in our hearts forever.

Special Thanks to Kaiser SF Hospice/Jennifer, Denise and Antoinette and Catholic Charities / Adult Day Services, 50 Broad St,for their Kind and Gentle Care.

A Memorial Mass will be held on June 29th at 10:00 am at St Teresa of Avila Church at 1490 19th St, SF. A reception to celebrate her life will follow the services. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the St. Vincent De Paul Society, St. Teresa's Conference, 390 Missouri Street, SF, CA 94107 or Kaiser SF Hospice.





