Elvira M Tisnado Passed away on February 9, 2019. Born in San Francisco on May 26,1932 Elvira was the youngest daughter of Petra & Enrique Tisnado. A lifelong Richmond District resident, she attended Star of the Sea Parish & grammar school. Upon graduation from Poly Tech in 1950, Elvira went to work for Union Carbide. She worked hard & soon became their very first female Executive. She retired in 1986, after 35 yrs of dedicated service. She then traveled the world with her best friend, Kathy Doyle. Of all her travels, the "Valley of the Kings" in Egypt, was her favorite

Elvira was an extraordinary woman, a true forward thinker, who was always intellectually ahead of her time. She enjoyed Golden Gate Park, DeYoung Museum, the Theatre, Scoma's & Schubert's Bakery. She was an avid reader, well versed in politics & global affairs. She was generous & funny. Loved parties, music, dancing, orchids, 49ers & Giants Above all, Elvira loved her family. Elvira's Niece, MaryAnne Hinkle remained by her side in her final years, helping her to preserve her fierce independence.



Elvira was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Alex Henry & Bobby.

She is survived by her Sisters, Alicia, Connie, Emily, Gloria & four generations of Nieces & Nephews who will cherish their moments & memories of "Aunt Ve".

Graveside Service Saturday March 16, 2019 11:30 am Holy Cross Cemetary Colma

