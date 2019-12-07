Home

POWERED BY

Services
Garden Chapel Funeral Directors
885 El Camino Real
South San Francisco, CA 94080
(650) 583-2510
Resources
More Obituaries for Emanuele Damonte
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emanuele Damonte

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Emanuele Damonte Obituary
Emanuele N. "Midge" Damonte

July 29, 1926 - November 30, 2019

Midge was born in San Francisco and grew up in Colma and South San Francisco.
He is survived by his seven children and their families; was a proud grandfather of 13 and great grandfather of 10.
He served in the US Army and saw battle in the Philippines during World War II. Upon an honorable discharge, he married Carolyn Cecelia Fuchs, started a family, and attended San Francisco State University, earning a master's degree in education administration.
He was an original member of Saint Veronica Catholic Church in South San Francisco and attended mass and served the Catholic community there for 66 years.
Midge was the youngest principal assigned to a South San Francisco Unified School District elementary school. He was a beloved Principal at Los Cerritos Elementary and at Monte Verde Elementary Schools.
After retiring from education, Midge served as City Councilman and Mayor of South San Francisco. Upon stepping down from these city posts, he served as a Board Member for the South San Francisco Unified School District and as a member of the San Mateo County Planning Commission.
He was very active in city-service programs and projects. He was a founder of the Boys and Girls Club on Orange Avenue in So. San Francisco, an establishing member of Sister Cities Program, and served as a city ambassador travelling to Sister Cities around the world.
Midge was an explorer and adventurer who introduced thousands of children to the wonders of California state parks and our nation's natural places. He instilled the thrill and curiosity of travelling in his children and grandchildren who are trying to match the number of countries Midge and Carolyn explored. He continued to travel internationally, visiting Switzerland, France, and Germany with family during July this year.
His favorite place in the world, though, was the Damonte family property, "The Hubcap Ranch" in Pope Valley. There Midge could fulfill his inner farmer and rancher, growing grapes and fruit trees and enjoying the warm sunny days in the valley.
Midge volunteered for many community organizations, such as The American Cancer Society, Second Harvest, Oddfellows, and St. Vincent De Paul Society to name a few.
Vigil and visitation will take place on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 6:00-8:00pm at Garden Chapel in South San Francisco. Funeral mass and Celebration of Life services will be held at 10:00am on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Saint Veronica Church in South San Francisco.
In lieu of flowers, Midge and his family ask that you make a donation to one of his favorite charities.



logo

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Emanuele's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Garden Chapel Funeral Directors
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -