Garden Chapel Funeral Directors
885 El Camino Real
South San Francisco, CA 94080
(650) 583-2510
Vigil
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Garden Chapel Funeral Directors
885 El Camino Real
South San Francisco, CA 94080
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
Saint Veronica Church
South San Francisco, CA
Emanuele Damonte


1926 - 2019
Emanuele Damonte Obituary
Emanuele N. "Midge" Damonte

July 29, 1926 - November 30, 2019


Vigil and visitation will take place on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 6:00-8:00pm at Garden Chapel in South San Francisco. Funeral mass and Celebration of Life services will be held at 10:00am on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Saint Veronica Church in South San Francisco.
In lieu of flowers, Midge and his family ask that you make a donation to one of his favorite charities; ,.2425 Stockton Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95817, , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 and Catholic Charities, 990 Eddy Street, San Francisco, CA 94109. gardenchapel885.com



Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Jan. 8, 2020
