|
|
Emanuele N. "Midge" Damonte
July 29, 1926 - November 30, 2019
Vigil and visitation will take place on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 6:00-8:00pm at Garden Chapel in South San Francisco. Funeral mass and Celebration of Life services will be held at 10:00am on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Saint Veronica Church in South San Francisco.
In lieu of flowers, Midge and his family ask that you make a donation to one of his favorite charities; ,.2425 Stockton Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95817, , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 and Catholic Charities, 990 Eddy Street, San Francisco, CA 94109. gardenchapel885.com
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Jan. 8, 2020