1/1
Emelda Burke
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Emelda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Emelda Burke
Mar 12, 1939 - Oct 10, 2020
Emelda Burke (née Moffitt), born 82 years ago in Ballaghaderreen, Roscommon, Ireland, passed away at her home in Belmont, California on Saturday, October 10, 2020. She is survived by her sons Michael Burke and his wife Leah Burke of Fremont, California and Stephen Burke, Jr. and his wife Sandra Burke of San Bruno, California, as well as her sisters Mary Devine of South San Francisco, California, Angela Fallatt of Hayward, California, and Catherine Dougherty of Novato, California and numerous nieces and nephews.
Emelda was born on March 12, 1939 and came to this country when she was 17 years old. She married Stephen Joseph Burke (deceased since 2013), originally from Galway, Ireland. The couple purchased a home in Belmont, California in 1962 where they raised their two sons and enjoyed many family gatherings.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a small rosary will be held at Crippen and Flynn Carlmont Chapel in Belmont, California on Sunday, October 18 at 4 p.m. A small Funeral Mass will be held at the Church of the Immaculate Heart of Mary in Belmont, California at 11 a.m. on Monday, October 19. Please contact the family directly if you wish to attend, as attendance at both events is limited due to COVID-19 restrictions.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to the American Cancer Society.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Oct. 12 to Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Crippen & Flynn Carlmont Chapel (FD1825)
1111 Alameda de las Pulgas
Belmont, CA 94002
(650) 595-4103
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Crippen & Flynn Carlmont Chapel (FD1825)

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved