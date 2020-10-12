Emelda Burke
Mar 12, 1939 - Oct 10, 2020
Emelda Burke (née Moffitt), born 82 years ago in Ballaghaderreen, Roscommon, Ireland, passed away at her home in Belmont, California on Saturday, October 10, 2020. She is survived by her sons Michael Burke and his wife Leah Burke of Fremont, California and Stephen Burke, Jr. and his wife Sandra Burke of San Bruno, California, as well as her sisters Mary Devine of South San Francisco, California, Angela Fallatt of Hayward, California, and Catherine Dougherty of Novato, California and numerous nieces and nephews.
Emelda was born on March 12, 1939 and came to this country when she was 17 years old. She married Stephen Joseph Burke (deceased since 2013), originally from Galway, Ireland. The couple purchased a home in Belmont, California in 1962 where they raised their two sons and enjoyed many family gatherings.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a small rosary will be held at Crippen and Flynn Carlmont Chapel in Belmont, California on Sunday, October 18 at 4 p.m. A small Funeral Mass will be held at the Church of the Immaculate Heart of Mary in Belmont, California at 11 a.m. on Monday, October 19. Please contact the family directly if you wish to attend, as attendance at both events is limited due to COVID-19 restrictions.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to the American Cancer Society
.