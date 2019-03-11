Emilia E. Bustichi Feb. 3, 1926 – Mar. 8, 2019 Resident of Scotts Valley



Emilia Bustichi passed away on March 8, 2019 at her Scotts Valley home. She was 93. Emilia was born on February 3, 1926, the daughter of Armando Bustichi and Ida Spediacci Bustichi. She grew up in the Excelsior district of San Francisco. She was a graduate of Saint John's High School. Following high school she began working for a trucking company in the accounting department. While working there she met John McKean, the man that would become her future employer. Over time, John began his own accounting firm John McKean and Associates and Emilia went to work as his Executive Assistant. Emilia worked side by side with John and his associate Simon Teng, a career that spanned over thirty years.

Emilia was described by her family as a selfless and very caring person. She devoted her life to her family especially her mother and father as she cared for them throughout their lives. She was also a person with her own opinions and was known to speak her mind. She enjoyed gardening and was an excellent cook. A skill that her family and the staff at Scotts Valley Fire Department regularly benefited from. Emilia loved to travel, having taken many cruises and also trips to Italy.

She is survived by her brother, Harvey Bustichi and his wife Irene; nieces, Charlene Maxwell and Lisa Bustichi; nephews, Eugene Bustichi, Dene Bustichi, Dave Bustichi and Don Bustichi. She is also survived by numerous great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Armando and Ida Bustichi, brother, Gino Bustichi and sister in law, Allene Bustichi.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at San Agustin Catholic Church, 257 Glenwood Dr, Scotts Valley, CA on Saturday March 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. A vigil prayer service will be held at San Agustin Church on Friday evening March 15 at 5:00 pm. Viewing hours will be at San Agustin Church on Friday from 3:00 pm until service time. Interment will be in Santa Cruz Memorial Park, 1927 Ocean St, Santa Cruz, CA.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are preferred to Hospice of Santa Cruz, 940 Disc Dr, Scotts Valley, CA 95066.

To express your condolences or share a memory with Emilia's family please visit www.pacificgardenschapel.com.



Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary