|
|
Emilia "Mimi" Hughetti
March 3, 1936 - February 15, 2020Emilia "Mimi" Hughetti Passed away peacefully on February 15, 2020 at the age of 83. She was surrounded by her beloved family in Sacramento, CA. She was born in San Francisco, CA on March 3rd, 1936. She is reunited with her parents Liuto and Dominica Liuti; late husband Donald; sister Lia and grandson Jesse. She will be missed dearly by her sister, Oretta; daughters, Dianna and Donna; grandchildren Christopher, Max, Giana, DJ, Matteo and Vincent.
Friends may visit Sunday, Feb. 23rd, 2020 after 4pm at Driscoll's Valencia St. Serra Mortuary where a Vigil will be held at 7pm. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at 12 noon at St. Paul Church, 221 Valley St. SF, CA 94131. Interment to follow at the Italian Cemetery, 540 F St., Colma, CA 94014.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 21, 2020