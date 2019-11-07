|
|
Emily Taylor Andrews
May 19, 1925 – October 27, 2019Emily Taylor Andrews, known as "Emmy" to her friends, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 27th in San Francisco. She was 94 years old. Her family came to San Francisco during the Gold Rush and founded a lumber company that endured for over 160 years. Her mother Emily Pope, a third generation Californian, married Moseley Taylor from Boston, which is where Emmy was born. One of her father's hobbies was raising and racing sled dogs, which no doubt fostered Emmy's love of dogs and assorted animals. When Emmy and her mother returned to California when she was 8 one of the family's dogs followed them cross-country from Boston, showing up at their new home in Hillsborough, California many months later.
She attended Miss Porter's School, a college preparatory school, in Farmington, Connecticut and volunteered for the Red Cross during the war. Emmy spent her summers with her grandmother Mrs. George A. Pope at the family property called Vatican Lodge on South Lake Tahoe. She met her husband Adolphus Andrews, Jr., "Dolph", who was serving in the Marine Corps at the time, on a blind date during the war. He shipped off to the Pacific and Iwo Jima shortly thereafter. They were married in 1947. They were devoted to each other and were rarely seen apart. They shared a love of the fine arts, traveling the world, and playing bridge or dominos with their numerous close friends. Emmy introduced Dolph to the magic of Lake Tahoe and they were both instrumental in founding the first fund raiser for the League to Save Lake Tahoe in 1969. Her adoration and love of Lake Tahoe led to her co-chairing the League to Save Lake Tahoe fundraiser for many years.
Emmy was an extraordinarily gracious hostess, always generous and thoughtful to everyone. She was humble, had a great sense of humor, was quick to smile and laugh, and enjoyed meeting new people. She was equally comfortable discussing construction plans over coffee with her contractor or playing bridge with a Duke. Her cheerful outlook on life and genuine interest in her friends endeared her to all who were lucky enough to know her. She was an amateur artist and had a very keen eye for color and design, a talent that brought her homes and parties to life.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Adolphus Andrews, Jr., and her daughter, Edith Andrews Tobin. She is survived by her two sons, Adolphus Andrews III of San Rafael and Gordon Pope Andrews of Ross, and eight grandchildren, Elizabeth Haskell Andrews, Charles Moseley Dant, Joseph Oliver Tobin III, Taylor Andrews Tobin, Emily Andrews Bachman, Laura Mariana Andrews de Pedis, Margaret Fullam Andrews Cummings, Gordon Moseley Pope Andrews and one great-grandson, Hugh Gordon Bachman.
Donations may be made to the League to Save Lake Tahoe or the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco, Development Department, c/o Martin Chapman.
A memorial service will be held at St. Matthew's Episcopal Church in San Mateo on Saturday, November 23, at 11:00 A.M.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Nov. 8 to Nov. 17, 2019