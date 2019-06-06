Emily Annette Hansen May 23, 1935 - March 22, 2019 Emily Hansen passed away peacefully on March 22nd after a long illness from a stroke. She was a native of San Francisco. She was predeceased by her loving husband Richard Eiler Hansen. She is survived by her children John (Connie); Peter; and Carrie Payne (Andrew). Loving sister to Carole DeMartini and Brother-in-Law Robert (Linda). Grandmother to Nicholas (Jen) and Nathaniel, Great Grandmother to Robert Michael. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins. Born in San Francisco to Joaquin and Beatrice Archila. She attended Lincoln High School. Emily resided in Foster City for 40 years. She worked at San Francisco International Airport for the SFO Medical Clinic for 29 years from 1972 to 2001 and the Director of Airports for 7 years from 2002 until retiring in 2009. She enjoyed reading, gardening, needlepoint and traveling. She loved her Yorkshire Terriers that were her companions for 31 years.

A memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 11:30AM at Saint Luke Catholic Church, 1111 Beach Park Blvd, Foster City, CA 94404

In Lieu of flowers a donation to the Peninsula Humane Society would be appreciated.

