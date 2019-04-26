Emily LaBoiteaux Mannion July 18, 1924 – April 17, 2019 Resident of Kensington, California



Emily LaBoiteaux Mannion passed away on Wednesday April 17th after a long and valiant battle with physical decline. Emily was a joy to all who knew her. She loved God and was a faithful Catholic and a longtime member of St Mary Magdalen's Church in Berkeley.



Emily was born in her cherished village of Glendale, Ohio, into a large and loving extended family. Throughout her life she also delighted in a family vacation island near Point Au Baril, Canada. Caught up in home-front activities of World War II, she left Stevens College in Missouri to work in a General Electric plant near Glendale. In 1956 she moved to the Bay Area, California, married and raised a close-knit family. She enjoyed travel and did much with her husband Larry and family.



Emily was an efficient, strong, wise, joyful and loving mother and wife. Her presence and sparkling humor always enlivened and cheered those around her. Her bright and cheerful spirit will be greatly missed by all.



Emily is survived by her loving husband Larry and devoted children Mary Rowe of Kiln, Mississippi, Lawrence Fellows-Mannion (Ariadne) of Berkeley, John Mannion (Zara) of Pray, Montana, and Margaret Smart of San Mateo. Grandchildren Jarrett Smart, Logan Smart, Rowan Fellows-Mannion, Elizabeth Rowe, Davin Rowe (April) and great-granddaughter Willow Rowe. She is also survived by her sister Linda Crawford (James) and sisters-in-law Patricia Mannion of Berkeley, Eleanor McKenna of Colfax NC and Sally Lovett of San Rafael. She is preceded in death by her brother Robert Lovett II and by her sister Edith Bogardus.



Friends and family are invited to a vigil on Thursday May 2nd 2019 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. and a funeral mass on Friday May 3rd at 10 a.m. at St Mary Magdalen Church, 2005 Berryman Street in Berkeley. Burial to follow at St Joseph Cemetery in San Pablo.

St Joseph Cemetery & Funeral Center: (510) 234-2012





