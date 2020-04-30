|
Emily Schatz
1988 – 2020Emily Schatz, beloved daughter, sister and friend, died unexpectedly on April 19, 2020, at her home in Los Angeles. She was 31 years old.
Emily was born on June 5, 1988, at Stanford Hospital to parents Steven Schatz and Caroline Tonetti. She attended Oak Knoll elementary school in Menlo Park and later attended the Menlo School in Atherton for middle and high school. In college at Woodbury University in Los Angeles, Emily majored in psychology and received "The Outstanding Achievement in Academics" award for the senior with the highest cumulative grade point average. At the time of her death, she was attending Antioch University where she had nearly completed a Masters in Psychology in anticipation of a career in counseling.
Emily's thirst for learning and a passion for studying mental, physical and spiritual wellness extended to other cultures. She was a Kundalini yoga instructor and a Reiki Master Practitioner. We, her family, are saddened to know that she will not be able to share her deep empathy and insights with others who share her struggle with depression and addiction.
Despite her extraordinary beauty, Emily was a modest, sensitive soul who was happiest in the company of her family, close friends, and her beloved pets. She had an enormous heart and touched so many in her too short life. All variety of people—even strangers—opened up to her. The extent of her compassion and care for others could be seen in her rich community of friends who thought of Emily like family. She had a wonderful (and often goofy) sense of humor which ranged from sight gags and impersonations to a wide variety of accents and dialects. She was a true character and delighted in making her friends and family laugh, especially if she made them feel just a bit uncomfortable. Emily was honest in a way few people are; you always knew where you stood with her.
Among her myriad interests, Emily enjoyed hiking and working out daily. She particularly loved traveling with her family to destinations ranging from the Grand Canyon and Jersey Shore, to trips overseas including Europe, Africa, Israel and the Galapagos. She was deeply loved and will be profoundly missed.
Emily is survived by her parents, Caroline Tonetti and Steven Schatz; her brother Jonathan and his wife Carolina; her stepmother Lisa Schatz and stepbrother Alexander Greenblatt.
Donations in her memory may be made to The Gentle Barn in Santa Clarita, an animal sanctuary where Emily devoted much time volunteering. For the past several years, Emily was a vegan, and her love for all living creatures (except spiders) was evident to those who knew her.
A memorial will be held at a future date.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on May 3, 2020