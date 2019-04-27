San Francisco Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
650-756-4500
Resources
More Obituaries for Emma de Souza
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emma de Souza

Obituary Condolences

Emma de Souza Obituary
Emma C. de Souza

October 5, 1932 - April 21, 2019

Passed away peacefully on April 21, 2019, at the age of 86. Beloved wife of the late Rodrigo; loving mother of Lawrence; caring grandmother of Isabella; Emma is survived by a host of family members and friends.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Friday, May 3, 2019, 11 a.m. at St. Gabriel Catholic Church, 2559 40th Avenue, San Francisco, burial to follow at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, Colma.

logo

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Duggan's Serra Mortuary
Download Now