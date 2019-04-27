|
|
Emma C. de Souza
October 5, 1932 - April 21, 2019Passed away peacefully on April 21, 2019, at the age of 86. Beloved wife of the late Rodrigo; loving mother of Lawrence; caring grandmother of Isabella; Emma is survived by a host of family members and friends.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Friday, May 3, 2019, 11 a.m. at St. Gabriel Catholic Church, 2559 40th Avenue, San Francisco, burial to follow at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, Colma.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 28, 2019