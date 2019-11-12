|
|
Emma C. Edwards
Sept 13, 1930 - July 10, 2019Emma Cersovsky Edwards passed away in San Francisco on July 10, 2019. She was 88 years old. Emma married Col. J.R. Edwards in 1979 in San Francisco. They loved travelling together until his death in April, 1987.
Emma is survived by her beloved Sister Maria Radons, Brother Johann Cersovsky of Kalrsruhe, Germany, and Hubert Cersovsky of Regensburg, Germany. Beloved Aunt to Frank Radons, Marion Radons of Karlsruhe, Germany, Carolyn Spanbauer Parr of Argyle, TX, Henry William Spanbauer, Jr. of The Colony, TX, Steven Spanbauer of Sacramento, CA and Christopher Spanbauer of Bend, OR and a long list of Great Nieces and Nephews that were loved. She is preceded in death by her parents, Sister Margarete Cersovsky, and Brother Josef Cersovsky.
Emma was born on Sept. 13, 1930 to Karoline and Josef Cersovsky in Gross Borowitz, a little farmer village in the Riesengebirge Mountains. She learned the English language early and she loved music and dancing. After WWII, Emma and her family were forced out of the ex-German territory of Czechoslovakia. She moved to the United States in 1961. Emma moved to San Francisco and never left the city that she loved. Emma loved visiting with friends and family. Emma was a strong, generous person who would make you laugh. We will miss her.
A private Memorial Service will be held on November 16, 2019 at The Presidio, San Francisco, CA.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Nov. 17, 2019