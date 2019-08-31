San Francisco Chronicle Obituaries
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
650-756-4500
Viewing
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
Vigil
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
7:00 PM
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Mater Dolorosa Church
307 Willow Ave
South San Francisco, CA
Emmett Soules


1924 - 2019
Emmett Soules Obituary
Emmett Laurent Soules

November 5, 1924 - August 30, 2019

Emmett Laurent Soules passed away peacefully on August 30, 2019 at the age of 94. A native San Franciscan, Emmett graduated from George Washington High School.
He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Dolores Gloria Soules and he is survived by his son, Stephen (Kathy) Soules and his daughter Diane (George) Breuer. He also has 4 grandchildren, and 5 great grandchildren.
Emmett served in the US Marine Corps during WWII and later was employed by AT&T for 35 years.
"Bud" was an avid golfer and enjoyed traveling on his golf outings with his wife and golf buddies. He will also be remembered for his many devoted years of coaching basketball and baseball teams for All Souls and Mater Dolorosa Church.
We will miss his witty sense of humor, spontaneous joke telling, and his love of being with family and friends.
Friends may visit on Wednesday, September 4th for viewing from 4:00pm. and a Vigil-Rosary at 7:00pm at Duggan's Serra Mortuary, 500 Westlake Avenue, Daly City. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, September 5th at 10:00am. at Mater Dolorosa Church, 307 Willow Ave, South San Francisco. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery.
The family suggests donations to their favorite charity.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Sept. 1 to Sept. 3, 2019
