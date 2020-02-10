|
Ennio Paolo RainaldiBorn on 03/17/1946 in Ovindoli, Italy and passed away peacefully surrounded by family on 01/27/20 in Millbrae. Beloved husband of Barbara Rainaldi for 49 years; loving father on Joseph (Theresa), David and Stephen Rainaldi; adored Nonno of Marie and Haven Rainaldi; cherished brother of Domenica (Emilio) Venditti, Santina (Guelfo) Sebastiani and Marino (Barbara Standifer) Rainaldi; beloved brother-in-law of Ann (John) Konjicija. He was a member of the Carpenter's Union (UBC) and SEIU, Peninsula Italian American Social Club, Balilla Social Club, Monte Cristo Club and Associazione Liguri Nel Mondo.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, February 22 at 11am at St. Dunstan Church, 1133 Broadway, Millbrae.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 16, 2020