Eric Michael Anderson November 11, 1936 - November 20, 2018 Eric Michael Anderson, age 82, passed away peacefully on November 20, 2018 in Berkeley, CA. Born in San Francisco, CA in 1936 to Julie Peninou Anderson and George Anderson. In his early years he lived above the A. Peninou French Laundry on Sacramento Street in San Francisco. Later, the family moved to San Mateo and finally San Jose. In San Jose Eric was the self-proclaimed "best basketball player in the history of Willow Glen High School." Following high school Eric received a basketball scholarship to Stanford University and graduated with a degree in history.



After completing post graduate work at UC Davis Eric taught at Berkeley High School for over four decades. He was active in the teachers union and was a beloved teacher to generations of students. After his retirement, he enjoyed daily walks, challenging crossword puzzles, intellectual discussions, good wine and visits with family to "The Cabin" in Aptos California which was a constant source of joy, spirit and peace to Eric.



Eric had 5 children four, Michael, Matthew, James and Nicholas, with Josephine Campagna Anderson and one, Brooke, with Susan Groves.



He is survived by his wife, Susan Groves, his five children and their spouses, and 12 grandchildren.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 10, 2019