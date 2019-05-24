Eric Geering 1968-2019 Eric passed away, unexpectedly and far too young, in his home in Santa Cruz on April 29, 2019. He was 50 years old. He was born in Wilmington, Delaware in September 1968 and when he was very young the family moved back to their former home in the bay Area.

He spent and enjoyed most of his life in Santa Cruz.

He was a quiet and intellectual young man who often offered occasional appropriate words of wisdom in long conversations with his family and friends. He was a sensitive person with integrity and a tender soul who loved music, reading, writing and art.

He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

Eric was preceded in death by his father George Trask Geering and mother Mimi Gunn Vail Geering, his paternal grandparents John H. and Ethel T. Geering and maternal grandparents Thelma and Henry Gunn. He is survived by his brothers Bob Vail (Bree) and Matt Vail and his uncle Robert Geering (Bobbi) and other aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, cousins and the Geering's close friend, Lloyd Marsh.

A family celebration of life is being planned.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on May 26, 2019