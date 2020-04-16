|
Eric Paul Hansson At home, morning of April 12, age 51. Devoted husband of 23 yrs to Velina; loving father of Kalina and Natalia; cherished son to Arlette and the late Hans Hansson; brother of Hans (Christine) Hansson, Aline (Jak) Wolfrom, and Claudette (John) Farrell; son-in- law to Lubomir and Maria Manoilov; brother-in-law to Dora (Regis) Fornier de Violet; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Born April 24, 1968 in SF; Eric attended St. Gabriel, St. Ignatius (honor student), and earned a B.S. at USF. Eric lived an accomplished and full life. He was remarkable- smart, loving, funny, adventurous, a family man, and a devout Christian. He was a successful salesman that spanned from insurance, office products, to becoming a Pharmaceutical Senior Sales Executive for women's care. He was recognized for his many sales achievements. Best known as the "cool uncle," Eric skydived, hang-glided, rode motorcycles, mastered Choy Lee Fut karate, archery, and much more. He loved nature especially his roses, bee keeping, and bird calling- especially to ravens. He became a devout Christian and did what he could to spread the truth (www.eph511truthproject.com). He fought cancer like a warrior and his love for Christ never wavered. He is deeply missed. Contributions to American Brain Tumor Association.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 24, 2020