Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Eric Hansson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eric Hansson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eric Hansson Obituary
Eric Paul Hansson

At home, morning of April 12, age 51. Devoted husband of 23 yrs to Velina; loving father of Kalina and Natalia; cherished son to Arlette and the late Hans Hansson; brother of Hans (Christine) Hansson, Aline (Jak) Wolfrom, and Claudette (John) Farrell; son-in- law to Lubomir and Maria Manoilov; brother-in-law to Dora (Regis) Fornier de Violet; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Born April 24, 1968 in SF; Eric attended St. Gabriel, St. Ignatius (honor student), and earned a B.S. at USF. Eric lived an accomplished and full life. He was remarkable- smart, loving, funny, adventurous, a family man, and a devout Christian. He was a successful salesman that spanned from insurance, office products, to becoming a Pharmaceutical Senior Sales Executive for women's care. He was recognized for his many sales achievements. Best known as the "cool uncle," Eric skydived, hang-glided, rode motorcycles, mastered Choy Lee Fut karate, archery, and much more. He loved nature especially his roses, bee keeping, and bird calling- especially to ravens. He became a devout Christian and did what he could to spread the truth (www.eph511truthproject.com). He fought cancer like a warrior and his love for Christ never wavered. He is deeply missed. Contributions to American Brain Tumor Association.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eric's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -