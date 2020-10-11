Eric Jensen

Eric Peter Jensen

June 21, 1946-October 7, 2020

Eric, age 74, died after a long illness on October 7th, 2020.

He was born in San Francisco, California, on June 21st, 1946 and was the eldest of five children. He was a Vietnam veteran, and served from 1966 to 1967. He continued his time in the army until 1969. He attended night school while working and attained his B.A. at USF. His working career involved a 35-year career with CSAA and a seven-year career with Genworth, after which he retired.

He had many personal interests. He enjoyed British sports cars, especially his beloved Triumph TR3, and maintained sports cars as a hobbyist. He was also an avid photographer and was a semi-professional wedding photographer. He also took a keen interest in genealogy, far before the popularity of genealogy sites. He devoted a lot of time to researching and traveling, often to other states, to gather family records. He also amused his family and his close friends with his humorous side, which included his annual "North Forty" Christmas letters.

He is survived by his daughter Rachel and two grandchildren, Haplo and Kethry. He is also survived by his siblings, Alison (Rory), Karen (Michael), Jeremy (Leilani), and Justine, as well as numerous nieces and nephews, and close, supportive friends. He will be missed by all.

Private interment at the San Francisco Columbarium.





