Eric Scott Lillybeck
Dec 3, 1953 - Jan 29, 2020LITTLE RIVER, Calif. -- Eric S. Lillybeck, 66, died peacefully at home.
Eric was born December 3, 1953, in Ypsilanti, Michigan, to Norman and Madelynne (McHenry) Lillybeck. Growing up in Ypsilanti and Moline, Illinois, he graduated from Moline High School in 1972. Eric received a Bachelor of Science from the University of Michigan in 1978, and an MBA from UCLA in 1987.
Eric's career took him to many different countries and U.S. cities. He retired from Pattern Energy Group in San Francisco in 2016 as a Principal and as Senior Vice President, after many years with the company. Before joining Pattern Energy, Eric led accounting and financial reporting for Babcock & Brown's North American Infrastructure Group. Earlier in his career, Eric worked in senior finance roles at Northwest Airlines' Asia-Pacific region in Tokyo and Osaka, and in investment banking at Wardley Corporate Finance in Singapore and Prudential-Bache Securities in New York. Additionally, Eric was a certified diver and pilot.
During the past 30 years, Eric pursued his dream to live in the Mendocino area, acquiring land in Little River, and then harvesting and milling the lumber, designing, and ultimately building a workshop and beautiful home.
Eric was preceded in death by his mother, Madelynne (McHenry) Lillybeck, in 2002, and his father, Norman P. Lillybeck, in 2019. Survivors include his sister, Shifra (Linda) Fraifeld, Jerusalem, Israel; his brother, Steven (Susan) Lillybeck, Moline; his niece, Allison (Matthew) McClimon, Davenport; and his great-niece, Margaret McClimon, Davenport.
The family extends its deepest appreciation to Ira Ogden, Little River, California, and Don Laughead, Moline, Illinois, both of whom showed unwavering support, dedication, and loyalty to Eric in his final days.
Donations in memory of Eric may be made by check or online to: Mendocino Coast Children's Fund - PO Box 1616, Mendocino, CA 94546 or www.mccf.info
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 16, 2020