Eric Richard Haas

Eric Richard Haas Obituary
Eric Richard Haas

October 2, 1951- October 20, 2019

Eric Richard Haas passed away peacefully October 20, 2019 at his home in Petaluma at the age of 68. The son of Richard and Dorothy Haas of Berkeley California, he is survived by his daughter Allyson Ilyana Haas and wife Rosmary. He is also survived by his brothers Marco and Gregory Haas. As well as his sister-in-law Victoria Haas, niece Olivia and nephew Nicholas. Born in Berkeley California, Eric attended Robert Louis Stevenson High School in Pebble Beach graduating with the highest honor of General Excellence. A graduate of Stanford University, Eric went on to study law at Hastings College of Law in San Francisco. Eric practiced law with Burnham Brown in Oakland for 35 years. Eric was a warm gentle man who's interests included books, music, art, travel and the San Francisco Giants. A long time member of the Claremont Country Club, and avid participant of Beethoven's Birthday he will be missed. Good night sweet prince and flights of angels sing thee to thy rest.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Oct. 27, 2019
