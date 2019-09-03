|
Eric Ruimy
7/17/1969-8/30/2019Eric Ruimy is survived by his Son Arieh (ex-wife Jean Ruimy), siblings (James Ruimy, Jacques (Pascale) Ruimy, and Nadia Ruimy (Linda Kropowensky), nephews Gabriel Ruimy & Theo Ruimy and an extensive group of cousins, Aunts and Uncles.
Eric loved his family and friends, cars, poker, his bird, Gaughan, his Moroccan & Jewish heritage…and more than anything, his son Arieh.
We will say goodbye to Eric on Thursday at 12:45pm at Eternal Home Cemetery, 1051 El Camino Real, Colma, CA 94014. Please join us, if you wish or are able.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Sept. 4, 2019