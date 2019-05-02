Eric J. Sanchez Eric J. Sanchez, age 57, passed away peacefully on April 15, 2019 at Sutter Roseville Medical Center in Roseville, CA. He was born and raised in Los Altos, CA and attended San Diego State University, where he was a member of the Delta Upsilon Fraternity. Eric found success selling technology solutions and had a larger than life personality and a story for every occasion. He had a deep love for family and endless pride in his sons, Holden (20), Nicholas (17) and Brody (15), by whom he is survived. Eric is also survived by his sister, Barbara Fancher, his brother, Edward A. "Andy" Sanchez and his stepmother, Margie Sanchez. Donations to the South Placer Fire District (Station 17) in the name of "Eric Sanchez Toy Drive Memorial Fund" can be mailed to 6900 Eureka Rd, Granite Bay, CA 95746. Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life at Paul Martin's American Bistro from 11am-12pm, reception following from 12pm-3pm on Sunday, May 19, 2019.

