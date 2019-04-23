Eric John Schou November 21, 1940 - April 12, 2019 Eric Schou, of Mill Valley, CA, passed away on April 12, 2019 surrounded by his family and friends after a courageous battle with cancer. He was 78. Born in San Francisco, CA on November 21, 1940, Eric grew up in the Marina District of San Francisco, attended St. Ignatius High School, and received a Bachelor's degree from the University of Southern California.



For many years, Eric worked as the executive vice-president of Schou-Gallis, Ltd. a San Francisco ship chandlery, alongside his brother Rolf Schou.



Eric was a passionate sailor and could often be found behind the helm of his Swan on the San Francisco Bay or racing International One Designs (IOD's) around the world with his Norwegian teammates. His proudest sailing achievement was beating the King of Norway in an IOD race in Norway. Eric was an active member of the St. Francis Yacht Club, the San Francisco Yacht Club, and the Norwegian Club of San Francisco. He was also an avid duck hunter and golfer. Everyone who knew him will remember his larger than life personality, his colorful storytelling, his humor, and kind heart.



He is survived by his sister Elizabeth Welch, brother Rolf Schou, his former wife Audrey Schou, their three daughters Katie (Brett Foley), Margot (Geoff Evans), and Caroline (Nick Greece), his grandchildren Oliver and Aletta Evans; and a big extended family and community of friends. Eric was predeceased by his parents Eleanor and Rolf Bull Schou, and his son, Jamie Schou.



A memorial celebration will be held at 3:30pm on May 15th at the San Francisco Yacht Club in Belvedere. Memorial donations can be made to the Send It Foundation, PO Box 1841, Truckee, CA, 96161 or www.senditfoundation.org.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2019