Erik Romani

Erik Britt Romani



Erik Britt Romani, born and raised in Sacramento, died unexpectedly on July 4, 2020, soon after hosting his own 40th birthday party in March. He attended Encina High School and American River College before joining the Coast Guard (2001–2009) where he discovered his love of the ocean and honed his mechanical skills. Working for the Army Corps of Engineers in Sausalito, as an engineer, small craft operator and diver for the last 10 years, he excelled and found the perfect fit using his creative and mechanical abilities while working on the water. Recently, he was awarded 2020 SF District USACE Operations and Readiness Employee of the Year. Erik leaves behind so many who will miss him including his adorable daughter Nell Coco Romani and wife Charlotte King Romani of New Zealand, parents Kathy and Larry Rodriguez and Fred Romani, brother Brett Romani, stepsister Julie Green, stepbrother Tony Rodriguez, aunt and uncle Peter and Debbie Romani, cousins Anthony Romani, Kristen Romani, Lindsey Romani Pegg and Mike Romani and many other relatives and friends. Erik most of all loved his daughter Nell, his family, his friends, and his dog Britt. He found enjoyment tackling new projects, being on the ocean, riding his electric bike to work over the Golden Gate, paddle boarding and car and motorcycle racing. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private memorial will be held.









