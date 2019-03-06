Erik Christian Sandstrom Ellenboro, NC



Erik Christian Sandstrom, 71, of Ellenboro, NC, passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019 at the Charles George VA Medical Center in Asheville, NC. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Mary T. Messano Sandstrom.



Erik was born July 10, 1947 to the late Col. Donald Einar and Elizabeth Jane Dirksen Sandstrom. He was educated at Orleans American High School in Orleans, France and the University of Maryland in Munich, Germany. Erik served in the U.S. Army Signal Corps for 24 years during the Vietnam War and retired as an E-8 1st Sgt. He worked at Beaulieu Fibers in Aiken, SC and FedEx in San Francisco, CA. He loved bass fishing at every opportunity.



He is preceded in death by his nephew Phillip Smith; and brothers-in-law, Bill Smith, Tom Crain, and Jim McVey. Surviving are his sons, Christopher E. Sandstrom, of Ellenboro, NC, and Nicholas D. Sandstrom (Sarah J. Woolley), of Brooklyn, NY; sisters, Cathie Smith, of California, Cynthia Warren (Bill), of South Carolina, Karen McVey, of California; nephews, Casey Crain, Will Smith, Jason McVey (Jodie), and Dustin McVey (Alicia), all of California; and niece, Shannon Draegen (Timothy), of North Carolina.



Erik will be buried at the Western Carolina State Veteran's Cemetery.



Heartfelt gratitude to all the staff at the Life Enrichment Center in Shelby, NC, and to the Charles George VA Medical Center in Asheville, NC. Special thanks to family and friends for your loving support.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary