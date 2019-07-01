Resources More Obituaries for Ernest Au Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Ernest Au

Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email Ernest Au Jr. July 15, 1930 - June 27, 2019 Ernest Au, Jr., a native San Franciscan, passed away peacefully at his Mill Valley home June 27, 2019, with his wife by his side.



Born July 15, 1930, to Ernest L. Au and Evangeline (Wong) Au, Ernie was raised on the edge of Chinatown.



After having graduated from Washington High School, Ernie studied at San Francisco State University, majoring in psychology and history. Because of the Korean War, his time in college was interrupted by a call to serve in the military at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, Texas. Upon discharge several years later, he returned to San Francisco State University to complete his degree as well as to receive a teaching credential.



He taught in Sacramento before returning to the Bay Area to teach history at Davidson Middle School, San Rafael, where he remained until retirement and where he met Marilyn, his wife of fifty-one years. They were married July 2, 1968, in Basel, Switzerland.



Ernie had a zest for life, whether at home or in a distant place: he enjoyed a walk in Muir Woods or on historic Omaha Beach; dim sum in Chinatown or a meal in an Alsatian village restaurant; a foggy day ferry ride to S.F. or a Norwegian Coastal Cruise; browsing in a bookstore or leading a book club discussion; preparing a meal for the hungry or leading a group of exchange students through Chinatown; playing a joke on a buddy/colleague or eulogizing a friend at a memorial; working the polls on election day or giving a talk on his favorite president; singing "You'll Never Walk Alone" with Maria or singing the liturgy at a service; teaching a young neighbor karate moves or betting with Wisconsin nephew Mike on the 'Niners beating the Packers. He enjoyed all.



Above all, Ernie, loved, honored, and respected his faith, his family, his elders, and his friends. He cherished his heritage and America, the country of his birth. And, he wished America's opportunities for all.



Ernie was preceded in death by sister Evangeline and brother Kenneth. He is survived by his loving family: wife, Marilyn; daughter, Natalie, granddaughter, Arielle; nieces, Susan, Kathy, Karen, Alexandra and Gabrielle; and many relatives and lifelong friends.



The family thanks Dr. Oliver Osborn (Marin County), Dr. Mark Wexman (Marin County) and Dr. Chadwick Christine (UCSF) for their dedication to Ernie's care.



A memorial will be held at a future date.



If desired, charitable donations may be made to Donaldina Cameron House in San Francisco's Chinatown (serves low-income immigrant children and families) or UCSF Medical Center, Department of Neurology (Parkinson's Disease Clinic and Research Center).

