Ernest Garay Sr.Ernest Garay Sr. and Ernie to many, at the age of 92 passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family as the sun begun to shine brightly on the morning of Friday, December 20, 2019.
Survived by his wife of 75 years, Armida Garay; children: Lita Krzyzanowski; Ernie Garay Jr. (Pearl); and Robert Garay (Beth); and grandchildren; LeAnn Krzyzanowski, Ernie Garay III, Tina Hardley, Triona Bivens; Adina Thuraka; Christopher and Brandon Garay. In addition, Ernest was blessed with 16 great grandchildren.
Ernest one of 10 children, four brothers and five sisters to parents of Nmensio and Lita Garay is survived by his beloved sisters Nelly, Sally and Lily; sisters in law: Josie Guzzo, Carrie Martinez and Jean Avila and, their families which includes multi-generations of loving nieces and nephews.
Ernest was a proud Merchant Marine veteran who served in World War II. Post war career he was a machinist for several years at Crown, Cork & Seal and then Schlage Lock where he retired.
All are invited to visit on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at 11am and attend a Memorial Service at 12pm at Duggan's Serra Mortuary, 500 Westlake Avenue, Daly City.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 2, 2020