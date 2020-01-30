|
|
Ernest L. Go
Jan 18, 1935 - Jan 23, 2020Passed away peacefully on January 23, 2020 at the age of 85. Beloved husband of Jenny; loving father to Edwin (Helen), Yvonne (Neil) and Monique (Clarence); caring grandpa to Greg, Maddy, Megan, Alexandra, Ben and Ryan. Ernie attended Fordham University, New York before returning home to the Philippines to work with his father, Go Kim Pah, at Equitable Banking Corporation where he oversaw the opening of numerous branches. In 1969, he returned to San Francisco and in 1971, founded Bank of the Orient, where he held the office of Chairman and CEO until his retirement in 2011. Ernie was a visionary who saw the potential in China before anyone else did and he used all his prodigious skill and diplomacy to establish the first ever branch of a U.S. bank approved to operate in China. In 1984, he also founded Orient First Capital Corporation, a finance company in Hong Kong.
Ernie was a generous benefactor to the Jesuits, helping the California Province of the Society of Jesus, the St. Ignatius College Preparatory School in San Francisco, and the Jesuit retirement facility in Los Gatos. Through his innumerable contacts in China, Ernie assisted in sending countless Jesuit priests and scholastics from all over the world to teach English in China. In 1984, Ernie facilitated Philippine Cardinal Jaime Sin's semi-official visit to China. Ernie also served on the Finance Committee of the Archdiocese of San Francisco under three Archbishops. For his numerous services to the Catholic Church, Ernie was made a papal Knight of the Order of St. Gregory the Great. Aside from his many significant contributions to the Church, Ernie also served as a trustee on the Board of the Pacific Presbyterian Medical Center, now the California Pacific Medical Center Foundation for over 30 years. He was also on the Advisory Board of the Center for Pacific Rim, now known as the Ricci Institute for Chinese-Western Cultural History, at the University of San Francisco, the Board of Golden Gate University and served under Mayors Dianne Feinstein and Art Agnos in the Save the Cable Car, San Francisco-Manila Sister City and the San Francisco-Shanghai Sister City committees.
Services will be held on Friday, February 7, 2020 at the Tiffany Chapel, Cypress Lawn Funeral Home, 1370 El Camino Real, Colma, CA from 4:00-9:00 pm. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Saturday, February 8 at 1:00 pm at St. Catherine of Siena Church, 1310 Bayswater Avenue, Burlingame, CA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Jesuits West, P.O. Box 68, Los Gatos, CA 95031 or to CPMC Foundation, P.O. Box 7999, San Francisco, CA 94120-7999. Interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 2, 2020