Ernest (Ernie) Golding
January 13, 1928 - August 6, 2019Born in San Francisco in 1928, Ernie Golding passed away suddenly at the age of 91. He is survived by his loving wife Barbara, son and son-in-law John Golding & Martin Mass, son & daughter-in-law Jim & Lily Golding, daughter Lois Caldeira; grandchildren Tony and Michelle Caldeira, Nick and Phil Golding, Rick Caldeira; along with many nieces, nephews and friends.
Having served in the US Marine Corps during the Korean War, Ernie was a strong supporter of our military troops. He collected playing cards from many casinos to be sent to various military installations.
Ernie's passion was baseball. He played when he was young until he was injured. He umpired for amateur leagues for 40 years. He was a long-time active member of the Old Timers Baseball Association of San Francisco.
Ernie was a vibrant, social man who enjoyed people and was loved by all who met him. He was known by almost all of his neighbors in his mobile home park and the local park where he used to walk his dog.
Along with the Marino Pieretti Group, of which he was a member, Ernie was a big supporter of the Hanna Boys Center. He routinely collected sports equipment to bring to their Center in Sonoma and spread cheer among the young men who resided there. Donations in Ernie's name can be made to the Hanna Boys Center online (hannacenter.org) or by mail to 17000 Arnold Drive, Sonoma, CA 95476.
There will be no funeral service, but a celebration of life event will be planned.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Aug. 9, 2019