Ernest Fredric Knell



Ernest Fredric Knell Jr.



September 18, 1942 - March 14, 2020



Ernest passed away on March 14 in his home in Oakland, California, with his wife Julie at his side. He was 77 years old. Throughout his illness he was comforted by his loving family and his three Welsh Springer Spaniels. Ernest is survived by his wife, Julianne Booth Knell, his daughters Sarah Booth Betts and Emily Knell Spaeth, their spouses Jonathan Betts and Shaffer Spaeth, his granddaughter Sadie Caroline Spaeth, and his beloved dogs Merywen, Briar Rose, and Clara Jo.



Ernest was born on September 18, 1942 to Martha and Ernest Knell on a dairy farm in Westfield, Pennsylvania. It was a musical household. His father played piano, violin, and alto saxophone and opened a music shop in their home; his mother played piano; his younger brother Edward played oboe and piano; and Ernest Jr. played cello, piano, organ, and clarinet. The family entertained the neighborhood with their music. Ernest Sr. played in local bands and orchestras, and regularly pulled together groups of children to practice marches. Throughout Ernest's childhood, his father sought teachers who would challenge and guide him to blossom into the musician he would eventually become, often driving miles for lessons with music professors at nearby colleges. In high school, Ernest played clarinet in the school band and cello in the local community college orchestra 25 miles away.



After graduating from high school in Westfield as a National Merit Scholar, Ernest enrolled at Eastman School of Music in Rochester, NY, where he studied cello. He subsequently received a Bachelor of Science degree in Music Education at Mansfield University, and continued his studies at Juilliard School of Music, where he earned a Master of Science degree in conducting.



In 1976, a job offer from the San Francisco Opera Company interrupted Ernest's doctoral work in opera conducting at Indiana University. He remained with San Francisco Opera for over 30 years, progressing from Assistant Conductor for the Merola Opera Program to Assistant to the General Director, Kurt Herbert Adler, and finally to Associate Chorus Master. During this time, he also served as Chorus Master for special productions with chorus at the San Francisco Ballet in the 1980's, and as Chorus Master in the 1990's at the Sacramento Opera. Ernest held the position of Music Director and Conductor for several other opera companies throughout the Bay Area, including West Bay Opera, Berkeley Opera, North Bay Opera, and Pacific Repertory Opera.



The plan had been to stay in San Francisco for a few years, but a few years became a decade, and in 1987 Ernest met a new member of the opera chorus named Julianne Booth. Within a year, they had fallen in love and were married on February 7, 1988 at St. John's Episcopal Church in Oakland. At their wedding, Ernest adopted Julie's daughter Sarah. They became a family of four when Emily was born that December.



At San Francisco Opera, Ernest was involved in over 500 productions. He accompanied choral rehearsals, played the off-stage organ music, and conducted all the off-stage choral and instrumental music. He was known for working with the sound department on whatever enhancements the production needed, helping out in staging rehearsals, and generally doing whatever needed to be done to make the best production that could be made.



Ernest's professional musical interests were not limited to opera. He took an interim position as Minister of Music at St. John's in 1988, but continued as beloved organist and choral director for over 25 years in what was thereafter jokingly referred to as his "interim position." He was regularly observed around the church wearing a tool belt, doing electrical work or changing light bulbs. In any setting, Ernest was always known for his willingness to do whatever work was needed.



Another milestone in 1988 was being invited to conduct the Berkeley Bach Cantata Group, a wonderful group of musicians who come together bimonthly to play Bach's music. The group has put on many concerts over the years. In his last weeks with us, Ernest was adamant that the Bach Group should play on.



Non-musical interests included a lifelong passionate interest in railroads. Ernest was a supporter of many railroad museums. He was also interested in electrical wiring, a skill dating from childhood, when he rewired his parents' house when he was 12 years old.



In the late 1990's, Ernest and Julie met their first Welsh Springer Spaniel and fell in love with the breed. In 1999 they welcomed a sweet Welshie puppy named Megan into their home. Over the years they owned six Welshies, and bred a litter of puppies in early 2018. Ernest was meticulous in caring for his pups, and often used "woof!" as a greeting to his family. He regularly attended Barn Hunt and Nose Work classes with his dogs. This new interest led Ernest and Julie to a new hobby, driving their dogs in a motor home all over the country to dog shows.



Ernest was a devoted father. He took great care to ensure his daughters' cars were equipped with appropriate emergency gear and up-to-date sound equipment. He was a gentle guide to them as they studied new languages and rehearsed for concerts or competitions. Some of the family's most enduring memories are of dragging themselves out of bed on Christmas morning to sing duets and trios accompanied by Ernest at the church service.



His life was about music and love. He is greatly missed.



A memorial service and concert will take place after such gatherings are considered safe.





