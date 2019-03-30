Home

Ernest Shuji Tasaki

March 12, 1936 -March 24, 2019

Died at home in Richmond, Calif., six years after sustaining a traumatic brain injury in a fall. A third-generation Japanese American, Ernie served in the US Army Signal Corps during the Korean War and was honorably discharged in 1957. He then studied at the California School of Fine Arts, where he earned a BFA. He began his 30-year career with Chevron in the company's in-house graphics department and ended it as print production manager for Ortho Books. After three more years as production/manufacturing manager for Ortho under the ownership of Monsanto, he retired, then spent several years volunteering with the Japanese American Society of the East Bay and the National Park Service at Golden Gate National Recreation Area. He is survived by his wife, Susan; daughter, Tisha; stepdaughter, Christina McDonald; stepson, Daniel McDonald, two grandchildren; and his extended family in Hawaii. He is greatly missed.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 31, 2019
