Ernestine Kelly (Traversaro)
February 20, 1945 - April 12, 2020Ernestine Anne Kelly died with family beside her on Easter Sunday, April 12th, 2020 at the age of 75. Ernie was born in San Francisco, CA on February 20, 1945 to her parents, Adolph and Ernesta Traversaro, of Sestri Levante, Italy. Ernie grew up in the Crocker-Amazon neighborhood and attended Balboa High School. She went on to be the first in her family to graduate from college, earning a bachelor's degree and teaching credential from San Francisco State University. She served as an exemplary elementary school teacher for the San Francisco Unified School District for over 40 years. Among family and friends she will always be remembered for her endless generosity, kindness and humor. Ernie is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Brian, her son Michael (Leah McGowan), daughter Anne (Andrew O'Connor) and grandchildren Amelia, Conor, and Nicholas. She is also survived by her sister, Bruna Romero, niece Karen (Tom) Brugge, nephews Joe (Julie) McCarthy and Marty (Gina) Romero and numerous great-nieces and nephews. Ernie was preceded in death by her siblings, Amerigo Traversaro, Duilio Traversaro and Flora VanTricht. Ernie's family would like to thank all the staff at Kaiser SSF and Satellite Healthcare for their compassionate care over the years.
A memorial service will be held for family and friends at a later date. Inquiries may be sent to Anne Kelly at [email protected]
Ernie, we will love you and miss you forever.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2020