Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ernestine Molinari
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sister Ernestine Molinari

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sister Ernestine Molinari Obituary
Sister Ernestine Molinari, BVM

Sister Ernestina Molinari, BVM, 89 of 1130 Carmel Drive, Dubuque, Iowa, died Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at Caritas Center.

All services will be at Mount Carmel.

Sister Ernestina was an elementary teacher in Chicago, Kauai, Hawaii,
Stockton, California; Los Angeles; and San Francisco, where she also served as secondary teacher and elementary principal @ St. Thomas Moore School and St Brigid. She worked as an adult education instructor in San Jose and Santa Clara, Ca.
She was an administrator of the congregation retirement center in Los Gatos, Ca. and manager of elderly housing in Santa Rosa, CA.

She was born on Oct. 30, 1930, in San Francisco, to Ernest and Ernestine Bardini Molinari. She entered the BVM congregation on Sept. 8, 1948, from St. Philip Parish, San Francisco. She professed first vows on March 19, 1951, and final vows on Aug. 15, 1956.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister-in law Carole Ann Molinari. She is survived by a brother Roy Molinari, ( Erlinda Ellacer) of San Mateo, CA, cousins, and the Sisters of Charity, BVM, with whom she shared life for 71 years.

Memorials may be given to Sisters of Charity, BVM Support Fund, 1100 Carmel Drive, Dubuque, IA 52003 or online
https:// www.bvmcong.org/support_donate.cfm.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ernestine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -