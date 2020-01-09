|
|
Sister Ernestine Molinari, BVMSister Ernestina Molinari, BVM, 89 of 1130 Carmel Drive, Dubuque, Iowa, died Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at Caritas Center.
All services will be at Mount Carmel.
Sister Ernestina was an elementary teacher in Chicago, Kauai, Hawaii,
Stockton, California; Los Angeles; and San Francisco, where she also served as secondary teacher and elementary principal @ St. Thomas Moore School and St Brigid. She worked as an adult education instructor in San Jose and Santa Clara, Ca.
She was an administrator of the congregation retirement center in Los Gatos, Ca. and manager of elderly housing in Santa Rosa, CA.
She was born on Oct. 30, 1930, in San Francisco, to Ernest and Ernestine Bardini Molinari. She entered the BVM congregation on Sept. 8, 1948, from St. Philip Parish, San Francisco. She professed first vows on March 19, 1951, and final vows on Aug. 15, 1956.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister-in law Carole Ann Molinari. She is survived by a brother Roy Molinari, ( Erlinda Ellacer) of San Mateo, CA, cousins, and the Sisters of Charity, BVM, with whom she shared life for 71 years.
Memorials may be given to Sisters of Charity, BVM Support Fund, 1100 Carmel Drive, Dubuque, IA 52003 or online
https:// www.bvmcong.org/support_donate.cfm.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Jan. 12, 2020