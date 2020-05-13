Ernestine ZabalaFebruary 27, 1915 - March 31, 2020Ernestine (Ernie) Zabala passed away on March 31, 2020 at the age 105. Ernestine was born on February 27th 1915 in La Paz, Santa Rosalia, Baja, CA. She was married to Salvador Zabala (predeceased) for 47 years and they were blessed with 5 Children, Victor, Sylvia, Rebecca, Lucille (Cille) and Salvador Jr. (who died serving his country in Vietnam). Ernestine had 8 Grandchildren, 20 Great-Grandchildren and 20 Great-Great Grandchildren. Ernestine was a loving, kind, beautiful lady, devout catholic with incredibly strong faith and a longtime parishioner of Nativity Catholic Church in Menlo Park. She left behind a legacy of love, laughter, a faith-based family and an appreciation for a nice glass of Chardonnay. She has left a lifetime of beautiful memories to her entire family and lived a full life modeling family values, integrity, an always positive attitude and was the most unselfish individual you could ever meet. For those her knew her best, Ernestine was a true blessing from God. Her family takes joy in knowing Ernestine was welcomed into Heaven and is joined by so many of her loved ones who passed on before her. Ernestine passed away peacefully in her home of 61 years with longtime caregivers, Cecilia and daughter Cille, by her side. Ernestine was laid to rest on Good Friday, April 10th at the Holy Cross Cemetery in Menlo Park, CA alongside her husband Salvador. May perpetual light shine upon you forever.



